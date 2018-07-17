Crisis is brewing in the Edo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), as hundreds of aggrieved youths of the party have accused Governor Godwin Obaseki of using them to win the 2016 governorship election in the State but later dumped them.

The youths who threatened to revolt against Governor Obaseki during his re-election if he continues to neglect them, blamed the party’s national chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, for their predicaments, saying that he (Oshiomhole) “brought them to work for Obaseki.”

“We want to inform the public of what the APC youths in Edo State are facing after helping Governor Obaseki to win the governorship election in 2016.

“We are here in the NUJ because we don’t what happened in Ekiti State to happen in Edo State where outgoing Governor Ayodele Fayose neglected all those who worked for him.

“Those who worked for Obaseki to ensure that he succeeded in the election have been neglected. The first appointment we got from the governor was to be sent to the prison.

“We worked for him for continuity in government and to consolidate on the good works of Oshiomhole. All the minor and major works in Edo State are giving to the Yoruba people at the expense of the Edo people who brought him into office.

“For instance, his PA is Yoruba man. But can any youth from this state gets a job from any of the Yoruba States?” he queried.

Kabaka lamented that they would have been treated well if they had supported the duo of former Deputy Governor, Pius Odubu or Engr. Chris Ogiemwonyi, during the governorship primaries.

He listed politicians in the State that Governor Obaseki has forced to political retirements to include Mr. Charles Idahosa, Gentleman Amegor, Rev Mike Egharevba, General Charles Airiavbere among others.

He threatened that they will henceforth withdraw their support from future engagements and vowed that they will never be used again by the governor in future elections, adding that what befell Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti state would befall Obaseki, unless he carries members of the party along henceforth.

The angry APC youth leader said after one year and seven months in office, the only empowerment Governor Obaseki has given to them is the imprisonment of the party’s woman leader.

“If we cannot benefit from the government we worked for now, then, there is no time we will benefit from it. If you talk, you will die, of you don’t talk, you will die.

“Obaseki said that the deputy governor, Philip Shaibu, will be in charge of youth in the state, but how is he representing the interest of the youths today? Let him come out and tell us,” he said.

Efforts made to get reaction from the Special Adviser to Governor Obaseki on Communication and Strategy, Crusoe Osagie, failed as phone calls made to him went unanswered, just as the APC State Publicity Secretary, Mr. Chris Azebamwen, could not be reached on phone.