Nigeria’s Attorney General, Abubakar Malami, has questioned the jurisdiction of the Federal High Court to entertain a suit seeking to stop the Senate President Bukola Saraki’s removal.

Following Mr Saraki’s defection from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in July, some senators and others intensified calls for his resignation and warned of a possible removal if he fails to resign willingly.

In an application brought before the court on August 27, two senators, Isa Misau and Rafiu Adebayo, asked the court to prevent any action intended to sack the senate president.

The application has 11 respondents including the Attorney-General of the Federation.

Speaking during Thursday session, Mr Malami’s lawyer, Abdullahi Abubakar, informed the court about the application challenging its jurisdiction.

But the presiding judge, Nnamdi Dimgba said he would attend to the application alongside other applications on the next adjourned date, September 19.

Other respondents in the suit include the Senate, the senate president, his deputy, the senate leader, his deputy, and the minority leader.

Others are: the Clerk of the Senate, the Deputy Senate Clerk, Inspector General of Police and the State Security Service.

The APC insists Mr Saraki would be removed if he does not resign.

However, the party has only a slight majority in the 109-member Senate where two-third is required to remove a senate president.

However, another case filed by Rafiu Adebayo, one of the appellants in this matter has been adjourned till September 13.

The Senate is currently on recess while Mr Saraki is now a presidential aspirant of the PDP for next year’s election.