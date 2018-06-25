The Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Alhaji Abubakar Malami, has inaugurated the Adams Oshiomhole-led newly elected All Progressives Congress (APC) National Working Committee (NWC) members.

Malami first administered the oath of office and allegiance on Oshiomhole and the party’s newly elected National Secretary, Mai Mala Buni, on Sunday in Abuja.

Oshiomhole, who emerged as the unopposed National Chairman of the party through affirmative vote, consequently administered the oath of office and allegiance on other newly elected NWC members.

Chief Emma Ibediro, the candidate sponsored by Gov. Rochas Okorocha of Imo for the position of National Organising Secretary, defeated incumbent Sen. Osita Izunaso at the convention.

Ibediro got a total vote of 1,770 to defeat Izunaso who polled 1,459 votes.

APC South-East stakeholders had earlier endorsed Izunaso and two other national officers of the party for re-election.

The stakeholders had also been in a running battle with Okorocha whom they accused of high handedness and miss management of the state’s resources.

Malam Bolaji Abdullahi, the current APC National Publicity Secretary scored 2,002 votes at the convention to defeat three other challengers.

Other NWC members that lost their seat through election or declined to contest were: Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, the party’s National Chairman and its Deputy National Chairman (North), Sen. Lawal Shuiabu.

Others are: the Deputy National Chairman (South), Mr Segun Oni; National Women Leader, Hajiya Aisha Aliyu Tijjani; National Vice Chairman (South West), Pius Akinyelure; National Youth Leader, Jalo Dasuki; and National Treasurer, Mohammed Gwagwarwa.

The delegates from Imo which produced the National Organising Secretary were barred from participating in the voting process by the chairman of the National Convention Committee because of the parallel executives that followed the state’s recent parallel congresses.

Supporters of Okorocha earlier on Saturday chased away the state executive loyal to Izunaso at the state pavilion, after which the state executive produced by the congress organised by Okorocha’s faction took over the pavilion.

Chief George Moghalu, the party’s current National Auditor netted over 2,000 votes to retain his position along with Mr Emma Enukwu, also from the South-East, got re-elected as National Vice Chairman.