The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr Abubakar Malami, has denied an alleged plot to reverse the Supreme Court judgment on Rivers State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

But, the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), which won most of the elective positions, including the re-election of Governor Nyesom Wike, had alleged on Sunday that there was a plot to reverse the court judgment.

It claimed that this would lead to a repeat poll where the APC would contest.

The opposition party had fingered Malami as the one to mount pressure on the Acting Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Tanko Mohammed, to effect the reversal.

However, dismissing the allegation yesterday in Abuja, Malami said the PDP exercised its power of freedom of speech in excess.

Speaking with State House correspondents, he stated, “Regarding what was levelled against me by PDP, I think it remains an accusation.

“It has to remain so until proven through a judicial process.

“But, for me, I think it is freedom of speech that has been taken too far.”

The PDP had also named the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, as working with Malami to achieve the alleged reversal of the apex court’s decision.