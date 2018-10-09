



The Presidential candidate of All Grand Alliance Party (AGAP), Chief Godwin Umenwa, has promised to deliver the dividends of democracy to Nigerians if he emerges winner of the 2019 general election.

Umenwa stated this in his acceptance speech, on Monday, at the end of the party’s National convention/presidential primary where he defeated Dr. Mrs Adeline Iwuagwu-Emihe to emerge the party’s flagbearer.

Umenwa posited that his administration would transform Nigeria’s economy for the better especially in the agricultural sector in order to deliver the country from a mono oil based economy.

The Presidential hopeful also promised to tackle insecurity, education and unemployment.

Earlier, National Chairman of the party, Okey Chikwendu, assured Nigerians that the party will run true federalism which has being eluding the country.

According Chikwendu, “AGAP is the party to beat due to its history of internal democracy and stability, as well as its motto that reads ‘Security, Education and Agriculture.’ “