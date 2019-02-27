



Pan–Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, has said the promise to restructure Nigeria was not the factor responsible for the low votes secured by Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in last Saturday’s presidential elections.

Atiku had promised to restructure Nigeria within six months if he is elected and some analysts have said this affected his chances in the North because northerners are opposed to restructuring.

But speaking in a chat, Yinka Odumakin, Afenifere’s National Publicity Secretary, said rigging affected the elections and not because of the promise to restructure the country.

According to him, northerners are not opposed to restructuring except for some few ones among them who are benefiting from the present lopsided structural imbalance.

“The North is not opposed to restructuring. It is only a few in the North who are benefiting from what is going on that are opposed to restructuring. Just like we have people like Osinbajo and Tinubu in the South West.

“It is these ones who are benefiting from what is going on that are against restructuring. They are in the North, West as represented by people like Osinbajo and Tinubu.

“So, if anything will affect this election, it is rigging not restructuring. Look at what is happening where we have two countries in one. Where many people were disenfranchised because of card readers in some parts of the country and people are voting in another part of the country. We saw for instance a state like Yobe where we had more voters than accredited voters. It is big joke,” he said.