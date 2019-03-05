



The Afenifere Renewal Group (ARG) has urged Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), to accept and congratulate the winner, President Muhammadu Buhari.

The group dismissed claims by the opposition that the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) rigged the poll.

The pan-Yoruba socio-cultural and political organisation said the culture of integrity and honesty that had been the brand President Buhari was respected and actually won the election for him.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had last week rejected the results of the fiercely contested election, branding it a sham and fraught with irregularities, which it claimed brought about Buhari’s victory.

A statement by ARG’s Publicity Secretary, Ekiti Chapter, Prince Michael Ogungbemi, in Ado Ekiti, on Monday, urged the candidate of the PDP and major opponent in the election, Alhaji Abubakar Atiku, to accept defeat and shelve the idea of resorting to litigation to challenge the outcome.

On the winning of the three senatorial and six House of Representatives seats in Ekiti by the All Progressives Congress (APC), ARG hinged the feat on Governor Kayode Fayemi’s superlative performances in office within the last four months.

The group said Fayemi has been able to bring expertise and experience to government to correct the ills perpetrated by immediate past government in the areas of education, social investment policy and infrastructure.

“We congratulate President Buhari, who had once again enjoyed the legitimate mandate of Nigerian people in recognition of his honesty and integrity.”

“Also, we congratulate all Senators-elect and House of Representatives members-elect into the 9th Assembly. We look forward to having a season of robust, responsible and purposeful legislation as well as non-rancorous and harmonious relationship between the Executive and Legislature to engender good governance.

ARG applauded Fayemi for presenting a veritable atmosphere for free, fair and credible polls as observed by both local and international election observers.

“We appreciate the Ekiti electorate for their peaceful conduct, comportment and cooperation with the electoral body, INEC, and security operatives while exercising their constitutional franchise,” Ogungbemi said.