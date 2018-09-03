Pan-Yoruba socio-cultural group, Afenifere, has stated that there is no greater champion of restructuring from the North than a former vice president and frontline presidential aspirant, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

The group made its position known yesterday when it hosted Atiku in Lagos.

Speaking at the event, a leader of the group and pro-democracy veteran, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, stated that the group has taken time to examine all the aspirants and looking at the dossier of Atiku, there is a general consensus that his desire for restructuring is genuine.

“You (Atiku) have been writing about restructuring over a decade ago. You gave me your commitment to restructure Nigeria within six months in one of our meetings several years ago.

“When people talk about good governance and promise good road, agricultural development and all that, we just laugh. There must be a country first before any development. Nigeria cannot have peace and stability without restructuring.

“We know that there is no greater champion of restructuring from the North than Atiku.

In his remark, the former vice president stated that his commitment to restructuring was absolute and this position has once gotten him a query when he was vice president.

“In all my political career, I have not seen Nigeria in a state of danger that may affect its existence as a country as at today. This is because – just like a house- if you get a faulty foundation that building is not likely to last. This is where we find ourselves.

“As a vice president, I came to Lagos then to discuss why we should restructure this country so that we can survive and provide leadership for West Africa, Africa and the rest of the world. That lecture earned me a query from my boss then. I can assure you that I will restructure Nigeria within six months of my administration,” he said.

Present at the gathering includes former Senator Femi Okunronmu, Professor Akitoye, former Minister Adeseye Ogunlewe, among others.