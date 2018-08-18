The Action Democratic Party (ADP) on Saturday said it was confident of dislodging the All Progressives Congress (APC) to win the Sept.22 governorship election in Osun State

The National Chairman of the party, Mr Yabagi Sanni, expressed the confidence in Lagos while speaking at the South-West stakeholders meeting of the party.

He said feelers from Osun revealed that the people were tired of the APC and were yearning for a credible alternative in ADP.

Sanni said that many people had joined the party lately, and ADP had been waxing stronger in Osun ahead of the election.

He said that the party’s candidate, Alhaji Moshood Adeoti, was popular and acceptable to all Osun people.

The party chief said that Adeoti would deliver the state to ADP.

Newsmen report that Adeoti was the Secretary to the State Government in Gov. Rauf Aregbesola’s cabinet until he defected to the ADP after the APC primary.

Sanni said, “We are confident of winning Osun State. The people there are yearning for ADP after they have been let down by the APC government.

“We are getting many new members by the day because the people want a credible alternative.

“Our candidate is competent and credible, and has the popularity and acceptability to deliver the state to ADP.

“We are on course to victory on September 22 in Osun, and by God’s grace, we will win,” he said.

Sanni said the Osun election presented an opportunity for the party use its strengths to win a state and demonstrate credible leadership.

He, however, urged party members not to rest on their oars, but to work harder to ensure victory for ADP in the election.

The party chairman said the APC government had failed Nigerians at all levels and there was need for a change in leadership to move the country forward.

He said the ADP was formed out of the need to provide credible leadership alternative with a view to repositioning the country.

Sanni said the ADP opted out of the coalition of opposition parties to challenge the APC in the general election due to conflict of ideologies.

He said the party joined initially on invitation, but soon realised the parties and people in the coalition had no moral credentials to rescue the country.

“Yes, initially we were part of the coalition, but we later opted out.

“We left because we felt the coalition was going nowhere. The same people who looted the treasury and who had been there and did not perform are the same people claiming they would rescue Nigeria.

“If we remain part of them, how do we convince Nigerians we are the credible alternative needed to rescue this country?” he said.

Sanni condemned the unfolding leadership tussle in the National Assembly, saying it was proof that members cared more about themselves than the people.

He urged Nigerians to vote out the current membership of National Assembly and elect leaders who had their interest at heart.

The party chairman said the essence of the South-West meeting of the party was for members to brainstorm on the way forward in the region.

He described the zone as a very strategic one politically and economically, and urged members to work hard to deliver it in 2019.

Sanni said the party was preparing hard and stepping up preparations for an emphatic showing in 2019.

He said the use of direct primaries to pick all ADP candidates at all levels was sacrosanct, as it had been enshrined in the party’s constitution.

Also speaking, the National Publicity Secretary of the party, Mr Yemi Adetoyinbo, said the party was mobilising members and Nigerians to ensure success in 2019.

He said the APC government had failed woefully and it would be in the interest of citizens to see a credible alternative in ADP.