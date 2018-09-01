Ahead of the 2019 general elections, the Action Democratic Party ADP has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to assent to the amended Electoral Act without further delay.

In a resolution reached after its 4th National Executive Committee NEC meeting in Abuja, ADP also urged the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC to take necessary steps to conduct free and fair elections in the coming election, as it would not accept any election that is not free, fair and credible.

This was as the National Chairman of the party, Engr. Yabagi Sani, described the President Buhari led All Progressives Congress APC administration as unprepared for governance, urging Nigerians to send the administration packing in the next general elections.

The resolution reads in part; “the president should give assent to the amended electoral Bill without delay. ADP will not accept the charade that took place in Ekiti in the impending Osun Governorship election. Measures must be taken to tackle issues such as Vote-buying, ballot-box snatching and violence.

“The Federal Government must decisively tackle high unemployment and inflation rates which have become common features of our economy.

“ADP vehemently frowns at the pervasive insecurity in the Country and calls on Government to secure lives and property which remains the primary responsibility of every government”.

ADP also noted that it was regrettable that the president has refused to assent to the Petroleum Industry Governance Bill.

Earlier, Engr. Sani lamented that “Nigeria is at a cross road. The current leadership in the country is unprepared to steer the ship of state successfully. The economy is in the doldrums with inflation and unemployment rates hitting the roofs. There is pervasive insecurity as Nigerians now live in perpetual fear.

“The ADP is determined to change the narratives and navigate a better future for our people. Furthermore, the conflict between the National Assembly and the Executive is taking its toll on the capacity of government to meet the aspirations of the people”, the chairman added.