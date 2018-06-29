The Action Democratic Party (ADP) has taking President Muhammadu Buhari to task against the continued stay in office of the service chief long after their tenure had elapsed.

The party has, therefore, asked the president to explain to Nigerians why he has refused to disengage the service chiefs who have served out their terms long ago.

Kayode Jacobs, the media director of the party, in a statement issued in Abuja on Thursday, said the continued stay in office of the service chiefs was seriously affecting morale of officers and men in the military.

The party also attributed the increasing spate of killings and insecurity in parts of the country to the ugly development.

“We believe strongly that the low morale among the rank and file is attributable to rampant insecurity in the country and the ongoing wanton killings in the North Central.

“The ADP submits that it is a convention well known to even President Buhari who himself is a retired General that in the military, like other highly professional mechanistic organization, there is a laid down succession plan religiously adhered to in order to maintain discipline and efficiency.”

Quoting Yabagi Sani, the party’s national president, the statement further said: “After a thorough examination of the situation at hand, we have come to the conclusion that political consideration is the only reason why the president has subverted the normal succession process in the military with the belief that they could be deployed to subvert the electoral process in 2019. Let the president speak and act now,” the statement concluded.