The Action Democratic Party (ADP) has said aligning with the Coalition of United People’s Party (CUPP) would be like lying with strange bed fellows, noting that the coalition has nothing to offer Nigeria.

The party also said that those championing the course raped the good fortunes of the country over the years.

CUPP was recently formed weaving about 30 political parties led by Buba Galadima, chiefly to etch out the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) in the 2019 general election.

ADP chairman, Engr. Yabaji Sani, who stated this at a press conference, on Wednesday, in Abuja, maintained that it was time for the country to experience generational shift in leadership and not putting old wines in new bottles which the coalition represented.

He recalled that it was similar ‘rag-tag’ coalition that brought the “rudderless APC to power in 2015.”

Sani, however, said ADP was not averse to any political coalition that would bring about a positive overhaul of the Nigerian system.

“We find it extremely difficult to compromise our principles and align with ‘Anything But Buhari.’

“Let it be known that for us, it is not negotiable that Buhari must go. He has failed and those who love him should tell him that his time is up,” he added.

He also vowed that ADP “will provide an all-inclusive governance model that would mobilise and unite all Nigerians to build a new nation.”