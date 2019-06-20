<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Sequel to the comment credited to the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, where he blamed troops fighting Boko Haram in the northeast for lacking discipline and commitment, the Action Democratic Party (ADP) has called on the army chief to resign.

The party explained that if such a statement could be made by a man responsible for combating the insurgency, it indicates sheer incompetence.

ADP National Chairman, Yabaji Sani, in a statement made available to newsmen, noted that the COAS indicted not just himself, but President Muhammadu Buhari, which further underscores the party’s position on the retirement of Service Chiefs.

He said: “The Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai, has indicted himself and the President and the Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari.

“How can there be discipline and commitment when the soldiers are not properly kitted, allowances not regularly paid and a lack of confidence of the President in the established succession plan in the leadership of the service?”

“It is inexplicable that the security situation which was described as bad and unacceptable during the previous administration is now at it’s worst ebb under the leadership of a former military General and Head of State.

“The Chief of Army Staff has by this damning statement agreed that he no longer enjoy the support and loyalty of his men and has lost complete control of the force.

“The President, at this juncture, should as a matter of national urgency, do the needful and appoint new Service Chiefs to boost morale and motivate the rank and file.”