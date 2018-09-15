The Lagos State chapter of the Action Democratic Party has reiterated its commitment to free Lagosians from the grip of the ruling All Progressives Congress and its National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The ADP said this in a statement on Saturday.

It said it is seriously disturbed by the unfavorable conditions of Lagosians who have continued to wallow in abject poverty due to lack of social amenities, enabling and friendly business environment that has made many of them not to benefit from the dividends of government but keep paying taxes in one way or the other.

The party said that a state with about N500 billion yearly Internally Generated Revenue cannot boast of providing clean potable water for residents, but instead charges levies on those with boreholes in their homes providing water for themselves.

The party in the statement by its State Publicity Secretary, Prince Adelaja Adeoye, said it is sad that Lagos has continued to make international news in bad light, adding that if it is not called the most dirtiest slum, it is called the most stressful state for workers in Africa.

“These are as a result of inadequate amenities to support workers in the State,” the party said, wondering why the APC-led government continues to brag about Lagos being a mega city when major roads, public schools and public infrastructures are in state of comatose.

The ADP said despite the yearly allocations of billions of Naira for roads and other infrastructural developments, most of the outer and inner roads in the state are eyesore, impassable and with inferior construction for the few ones done.

Housing deficits has continued to be on the rise, while the little constructed are not affordable by the common man, the statement said.

The party said the condition of teaching and learning in most of the public schools in the state are heart wrenching because majority of residents now prefer to take their children to private schools due to the unimaginable fall in the standards and conditions of public education in the state.

The ADP accused Tinubu, a former governor of Lagos State, of being the main reason the state has continued to be held down.

It said instead of allowing his successor governors to work by providing social services to Lagosians, he is busy with politicalization and commercialization of the state for personal gains.

The party said he prefers to continue to impose governors and House of Assembly members who can do his bidding to cover up all the alleged frauds that has pilled up since their party took over powers in 1999.

The ADP said, for instance, the Lekki toll gate being managed by the Lekki Concession Company is a major public fraud that must be dismantled to free Lagosians from bondage, arguing that the concession is of no significant financial or social benefit to the state but to the owner of the proxy money siphoning venture.

The party said no man is above the law, asking the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission to look into the fraud, tax evasion and money laundering allegations of N150 billion levelled against Alpha Beta by its former Managing Director, Dapo Apara, a company reportedly linked to Tinubu.

The ADP said it is a complete rip off to charge in excess of 30 per cent on all funds the private agent assisted the state to collect.

It said the main purpose of the agreement with Alpha Beta was to plug leakages but ended up opening wider pipes of corruption in another form.

The party said it will work harder to present credible individuals with required leadership skill set, focusing on competence, capacity and character, whose aim will be to provide good services and purposeful leadership to all Lagosians in its forthcoming primary elections ahead of the 2019 elections.

The party said the insinuation by some members of the ruling APC that it is only Tinubu that will decide who becomes the next governor of Lagos State is just a “mere wishful thinking.”

It said gone are the days when there was no alternative political party, noting that the Peoples Democratic Party is an appendage of the ruling APC in Lagos, assuring that ADP is the only available credible alternative political platform in the state with spread and structures in all wards waiting to rescue the people from the grip of those who only want to advance their political dynasty with no empathy for the suffering masses or ability to provide welfare services for Lagosians.

Speaking on the news that the Governor of the state, Akinwunmi Ambode, and other heavy weight politicians are likely to defect to the ADP in the coming days, the party said as the only credible platform in the state, all Lagosians with the mind of making the state work for the benefit of common man are welcome.

It said its doors are wide opened, provided that they will abide by the constitution and manifesto of the party.

The party said there is no special preference for anyone in the ADP because as a party that believes in the enthronement of internal democratic process, its aspirants will become candidates after going through direct primary election, which will have the input of all financial and card carrying members of the party.

The ADP said it is putting all measures in place to achieve total victory in the 2019 general elections, thereby calling on all Lagosians to join and support it.