The Action Democratic Party (ADP) says it will not form “evil” alliance with any political party.

Newsmen report that a chieftain of the party and aspirant for the Egor/Ikpoba-Okha Federal Constituency, Mr Pius Alile, said this while addressing newsmen at the Benin Airport on Saturday.

He said the ADP wanted to produce new leadership for Nigeria.

He said going into alliance with any party would mean working in concert with the same politicians that looted the common patrimony of Nigerians.

He said it was the reason the ADP rejected going into any alliance with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

According to him, “My party will not form any evil alliance with any political party. My party will stand independently and contest for 2019.

“The same people have been ruling us since 1999, so what difference do they want to make that will bring the desired change to the people of Nigeria.

“We want to bring transparency into governance and accountability. We want to bring probity into governance and entrench the rule of law.

“The PDP told us that they will rule this country for 60 years, what happened today?

“This must change and put an end to suffering in the land.”

Newsmen report that the aspirant later inaugurated two boreholes he provided for Uselu and Eweka communities.

He said the project was part of his free water scheme to communities in the constituency.