The national chairman of the Action Democratic Party (ADP) has said the party opted out of a coalition with both the All Progressives Congress and Peoples’ Democratic Party because it realised “it is only a regrouping for looters.”

Yabagi Sani, while speaking to journalists at the party’s first south-west stakeholders’ meeting in Lagos on Saturday, called on all members of the National Assembly to be impeached.

“We opted out (of the PDP coalition) when we saw that it is just a ganging up of the same people that have been rejected by Nigerians over and over again,” Mr Sani said.

“We believe Nigeria comes first and in the best interest of Nigeria, we must have a free and fair election and if the National Assembly needs to look at the budget of INEC, it’s a national duty and should not be made about APC and PDP,”

Mr Sani said the party, which was registered last year by the Independent National Electoral Commission, is reaching out to credible Nigerians to challenge the APC in the 2019 elections.

“We are not looking for those that are not proud of Nigeria and are not blind by our laws because that is why they steal the way they do,” Mr Sani said.

“Look at the coalition, no one there that has not been rejected by Nigerians. We are looking for credible Nigerians instead.

“ADP was formed for one reason which has become more obvious today than when we started and that is to be a credible alternative. The so-called big parties today are not even a shadow of what they used to be.

“We can see the ganging up going on, people moving up and down. We believe this country needs stability and people that are committed to building this country for generations to come and we didn’t see that in the coalition.”

Alani Bankole, the Board of Trustees Chairman of the party, said for Nigerians to rely on the APC would lead to a possible disintegration of the country, adding that to return to the PDP would be to “go backwards into hopelessness.

“How can leaders of two leading government agencies be fighting themselves openly without the president intervening,” said Mr Bankole, the father of a former speaker of the House of Representatives, Dimeji Bankole.

“PDP ruled for 16 years and had their bad days but there was no time two leading government agencies will be fighting without the president intervening. We thank God for the intervention of the vice president but we hope it is not too late.”

Yemi Adetoyinbo, the national publicity secretary of the party, asked Nigerians to reject the “deceitful APC government.”

“They said they are fighting corruption but we now have wider corruption. They recover loots to fund elections. It is a government of deceit, even in their fight of insurgency. Lai Mohammed said that comments of government paying ransom for the Dapchi girls release is hate speech but the United Nations have said that ransom was paid.”

Nasir Adewale, the Lagos State chairman of the party, said the party is ready to capture Lagos State in 2019 by empowering the youth and women.

“Their own strategy is to use and dump the youths and when they want to empower, give them Maruwa (commercial tricycle) as empowerment but we are saying no, put them in positions, make them councilors, chairmen, reps and so on.

“We have the youths and women in ADP and we are confident we can capture Lagos with our strategy.”

Babatunde Gbadamosi, a governorship aspirant in the party, said the ADP was established to put an end to “misgovernance and idiocy” in government that had been passing for governance in Lagos State.

“In the midst of all the nonsense that passes for governance in Lagos State especially in the last three years and 19 years by extension, those who have concern for the vulnerable people have watched in despair as our people are harassed by those elected to protect them,” said Mr Gbadamosi.

“Traders are arrested and convicted for funny offences. As a party, ADP has had enough of the nonsense, the corruption, and ADP is saying enough is enough and we are ready to change the change where we all seem to be existing for the pleasure of one man and his family alone.”