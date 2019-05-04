<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The internal wrangling shredding the Action Democratic Party (ADP) to pieces has deepened, as members of the National Executive Council (NEC), yesterday expelled the Director General of YY Sani Presidential Campaign, James Okoroma, and sixteen others from the party for anti-party activities.

Reading the communique of its 7th NEC meeting, in Abuja, it’s National Secretary, Dr. Steve Nwazie, explained that the expulsion was “in line with Article 52.1 of the party’s constitution.”

The affected National Working Members were: Esther Oche, Iboro Ige-Edaba, Temitope Salami, Edobor oghosa, Lateef Arowosaye, Andrew Daman, Theophilus Ezeala, Ehigbor Johnson, Denis Okatubo and Don Osaze.

Others included Victoria Goodluck, Dahiru Yabo, Ibrahim Saulawa, Muhammad Ghali Grema Musa and James Chukwenweaku.

Earlier, ADP’s National Chairman, Yabaji Sani, alleged that Okoroma had been a cog in the party’s wheel of progress, by campaigning for the Imo State governorship candidate on the platform of All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), Ifeanyi Ararume, in the just-concluded general polls, which he has denied.

“Okoroma branded our vehicle in APGA’s colour and campaigned for Ararume against our candidates and we have videos of his activities.”

Sani, also, noted that some of the affected members were always absent from meetings without permission, stressing that the action was meant to discipline them and strengthen the structures of the party ahead of subsequent polls.

“Subject of the Party’s Constitution, Ethics and Values Council shall jointly with NEC dissolve all State, Local and Ward Executive Committees and appoint all Caretaker Committee to run the Party until another executive committee is elected, provided that the period from the dissolution to the election of a new executive committee shall not exceed three months,” he added.