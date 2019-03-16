



The National Leadership of the Action Democratic Party, ADP, yesterday gave 48-hour ultimatum to the Director-General, Department of State Services, DSS, the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Mohammad Abubakar Adamu, and other security agencies to arrest and prosecute the killers of Olatoye Temitope Sugar, member, Federal House of Representatives.

Also ahead of the supplementary elections in six states of Adamawa, Bauchi, Benue, Kano, Plateau, and Sokoto, the leadership of the ADP has called on the Federal Government and the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC to ensure that there was transparency in the rerun process, just as they urged President Muhammadu Buhari to as a matter of urgency, sign into law, the Electoral Act Amendment Bill as that would help check the irregularities that took place during the just concluded elections.

Addressing Journalists yesterday in Abuja, the National Chairman and Presidential Candidate of ADP, Engr. Yabagi Yusuf Sani said, “On the states where elections had been declared inconclusive, we want to advise the Federal Government and the INEC to ensure transparency in the rerun process. There is already a growing suspicion against the government and the electoral body that they have allegedly collaborated to use the security agencies to circumvent the process reminiscent of the Osun governorship debacle in September last year. We warn that a deeper political crisis might engulf the country if the electoral process is circumvented to return politicians and parties against the will of the people.”

The ADP National Chairman who described the murder of the law maker as shocking, said that as a party, it had concluded arrangements to officially petition the Inspector General of Police on the matter, with a view to bringing the culprits to book and to serve as deterrent to others.

Temitope, the ADP Candidate for the 2019 Senatorial Election in Oyo State, who was murdered in Oyo State during the March 9, Governorship and State Houses of Assembly elections, was the member representing Lagelu/Akinyele Federal Constituency and was Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Urban Development and Regional Planning.

Engr. Sani said, “We invited you here to express our grief over the violent death of Hon. Temitope Olatoye, (aka Sugar), a serving member of the House of Representatives, who contested the 2019 Senatorial elections on the platform of our party, the Action Democratic Party, (ADP) who was brutally murdered in broad day light in the presence of eye witnesses and to our utter dismay no visible action had been taken by the authorities.