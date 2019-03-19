



The Action Democratic Party (ADP) has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to ban the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the African Action Congress (AAC) from participating in future elections in Rivers State.

This is as the party called for the cancellation of the suspended the March 9, 2019 Gubernatorial and House of Assembly elections in the state over alleged prevention of its agents from collation centres at the ward, local government and state levels.

The ADP governorship candidate in Rivers State, Victor Fingesi, who spoke yesterday in Port Harcourt, alleged that the PDP and the AAC as well as the All Progressives Congress (APC) were behind the violence that trailed the March 9, 2019 Gubernatorial and House of Assembly elections in the state.

Fingesi said: “We are asking INEC as they are conducting the investigation, not only to prosecute but to ban the offending parties from further exercise that INEC would recommend for the resolution of the electoral process in this state, as this cannot be waived away and would act as a deterrent for future elections nationwide.”

The governorship hopeful stated that his call for the cancellation of the suspended elections followed alleged violence, vote buying, ballot box snatching and intimidation by the military, gangs and thugs, pointing out that in so many polling units, only agents of the PDP and AAC were allowed to observe the calling of the results.

He said: “The Action Democratic Party (ADP) in Rivers State is calling for the outright cancellation of the March 9 Gubernatorial and House of Assembly elections.

“This election was marred by violence, vote buying, ballot box snatching, intimidation by the military, gangs and thugs. Our party and some others were prevented from all the collation centres from the wards, local government and state levels.

“In so many polling units, only agents of the PDP and AAC, the APC proxy were allowed to observe the calling of the results. We also note that our polling agents were not signatories to any document at the polling units and collation centres.”