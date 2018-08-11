Governor Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State has been asked to take charge of refuse disposal in Ibadan to save the city from imminent epidemic outbreak.

The Action Democratic Party in a statement by its Director of Publicity, Alhaja Omolola Adiamo, said it was high time the governor took charge because the city is under threat of being drowned by mountains of refuse that is taking over the sprawling city.

Adiamo said the present system of refuse disposal in Ibadan has failed and exposes the population of the city to diseases and untimely death.

“No one in Ibadan can pretend any further that the existing waste disposal system has failed and that the people face the threat of an epidemic outbreak,” the ADP noted.

The Action Democratic Party said the system leaves waste uncollected for days and weeks, which have turned the city to an eye sore.

The ADP said the system should be reviewed to involve private and public sectors with government playing the lead role because waste disposal is the government responsibility.

The Action Democratic Party said the Oyo State Government should explore the waste-to-wealth strategy to convert the enormous waste in the city of four million people to wealth for the people and the state.

It said: “After almost eight years in office, it is ridiculous that the present government lacks the clue on how to keep Ibadan clean.”

The Action Democratic Party wondered what has happened to the refuse disposal vehicles which the Ajimobi Administration procured for hundreds of millions of naira since it came into office, saying: “We keep wondering why the only refuse disposal vehicles in sight are only the ones purchased by the Otunba Adebayo Alao Akala Administration.

“The Ajimobi Administration should audit the architecture of refuse disposal in Oyo State including available resources and review its refuse disposal model so that it can meet the expectations of the people.

“More importantly, it should take immediate action to prevent an epidemic outbreak and untimely death for the people.”

The Action Democratic Party said when elected to office next year, it will decentralise refuse collection to create employment for youths and entrepreneurs in the state, adding: “The ADP will negotiate refuse collection rates that will be affordable for the people and which will stop them from dropping refuse on the highways instead of paying rates for refuse collection.

“ADP will also vigorously pursue a Waste-to-Wealth model that will take advantage of the unique waste component of the ancient city.”