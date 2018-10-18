



An Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Alaigbo Development Foundation (ADF), has asked Nigerians not to expect any miracle from the People’s Democratic Party’s (PDP) flag-bearer, Atiku Abubakar, if he wins the 2019 presidential election.

The group, which slammed some Igbo leaders for allegedly undermining the nomination of former Anambra State governor, Peter Obi, as running mate to the former vice president, urged those campaigning for restructuring not to relent until the present Federal Constitution is discarded.

Addressing a press conference in Enugu, President of ADF, Prof. Uzodinma Nwala, said no Nigerian president elected based on the 1999 Federal Constitution can go far because of the inherent constraints in the document.

“We do not expect any miracle from anyone sworn to uphold the 1999 Federal Constitution. Igbo predicament has a long history, right from the forced amalgamation of 1914. ADF has examined this history as well as interacted with our people, both at home and abroad. This is a process which neither Atiku/Obi government nor that of Buhari can abort,” he said.

Nwala said ADF will continue to push for regional autonomy, but noted that the region would not wait until that was achieved before confronting their challenges.