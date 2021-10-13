Adewale Adeoye: APC only party to unite Nigeria

The chairmanship aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State, Engineer Adewale Adeoye, has said that APC remains the only political party that can guarantee the unity of Nigeria.

Adeoye who served as the Commissioner for Water Resources during the Late Senator Abiola Ajimobi tenure, also pointed out that APC is also a political party where true democracy and due process are followed with profound ideologies.

He made these declarations during a meeting with some of the youths in Oyo State, who paid him a visit at his Ibarapa residence in support of his aspiration to lead the APC in Oyo state as its next chairman.

Adeoye said Nigeria today, needs a political party like the APC to mend whatever differences that may have existed in the past in the country, especially the south-west, saying “it is in the APC where the truth is told and where dividends of democracy are always secured, sustained, guaranteed and provided for the people without deceit.

He told the youths that his quest to lead the APC in Oyo state was borne out of the fact that the party at this juncture needs a vibrant leader who is a bridge-builder and who is ready to be committed to making it a vibrant party.

He said such a bridge-builder should be a person that. is acceptable among the youths and the elders and who is also ready to use his wealth of experience and contacts, across the board, to cement whatever must have been regarded, as cracks in the party.

He argued that as the chairman of the party in Oyo State, he would use his wealth of experience which he has acquired since the inception of this- going democracy in 1999, to unite members and bring back the party to its glory days when it was an enviable one.

He further said that whatever must have gone wrong, which has made the party drift would be put right through his leadership as the chairman.

Adeoye, who was the Special Assistant to the Deputy Governor in Osun State, between 1999 and 2003 and as well former member, the APC interim state executive in 2014, said that as a Progressive, he would follow the legacies and principles laid down by his mentors in politics especially that of the late Sage, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, Chief Bola Ige, Pa Adekunle Ajasin, Chief Bisi Onabanjo and Alhaji Lamidi Adesina, who specifically laid the foundation of the APC in Oyo state.

The former Deputy Chairman of the Defunct All Nigerian Peoples Party (ANPP) in Oyo State (2009-2013), said: “I have been the follower of these great progressives and I have all my political life, remained in the fold and I will remain in there and never depart from being a true progressive”.

Adeoye who has been on the board of Management of the Federal Teaching Hospital Gombe, since 2017 till date, said that he has been going around members, youths and elders to make them see reasons, why APC in Oyo State should not degenerate because, it remains the hope of the ordinary people as no other political party has served Oyo people better, than the progressives, especially the APC, “the records, are there and very clear for everyone to see.

“As the Chairman, I will do everything possible to bring the party back to the heart of the people.

“I am committed to the party and I think this is the right time for someone like me who is tested, trusted and with good political background should come out to lead and salvage the party in Oyo State”.

In his response the spokesperson of the youth, Jide Ajibola said that they came to show their support because they believed he has the capacity to lead the party to an enviable position that would make the party win back Oyo State, come 2023.

He said that they have looked through Engineer Adeoye’s records and found out that he is a person capable of handling the party and who can be trusted by both the youths and the elders.

“We come to identify with you because you have always remained a bridge-builder on whose hand the party can rest on, for progress. We also believed that you are the one needed, who could as well, end the rancour and acrimony going on, in Oyo State APC”.