<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Lagos Central Senatorial candidate in the just-concluded elections, Chief Adesunbo Onitiri, has rated democracy in Nigeria very low 20 years after.

In a statement in Lagos on Wednesday, Onitiri said, “Despite 20 years of democracy, Nigeria is still not yet out of the woods and our citizens are the worst for it because of poor leadership.”

Speaking ahead of May 29 Democracy Day, Onitiri declared: “Very soon, our great country Nigeria will be celebrating 20 uneventful years of our democracy. As one of those that fought for this fledgling democracy, I stand to say boldly that Nigerians are yet to enjoy dividends of democracy because of poor, inefficient, selfish and corrupt leadership hoisted on the country.

“Our citizens are the worst for it. It is sad to observe that we are yet to enjoy basic amenities of life that developed countries enjoy such as uninterrupted electricity supply, potable water, good roads, access to health facilities and good, quality education almost 60 years after independence.”

Onitiri, who sponsored the late Chief MKO Abiola’s Epetedo declaration in 1994, lamented: “We fought to drive away the military regimes in 1992, but alas, the military dropped their ‘khaki’ and hijacked our struggle in ‘agbada’.

“What you don’t have you can never give. The retired military in ‘agbada’ can never give us dividends of democracy. No wonder you now see rising cases of insurgency, kidnapping, killer herdsmen on the rampage, wanton killing of innocent Nigerians and other criminal activities.”

The PDP chieftain claimed that Nigeria is now in urgent need of good leaders with the fear of God and love of the people.

“Nigeria needs leaders such as in Dubai, Malaysia, and Singapore. We fervently need leaders that want to genuinely serve the people and not looters and wasters of our commonwealth,” he stated.

He admonished elected new leaders not to embark on new projects but strive to complete all the abandoned projects that litter the nooks and crannies of our cities.

“All our political structures should be strengthened and the doctrine of separation of power should be reinforced. We need to de-emphasise use of money in our politic,” he stated.