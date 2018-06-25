All Progressives Congress House of Representatives Aspirant, Hon. Aderemi Banjo, on Sunday deplored the leadership style of Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, saying he had failed to deliver democracy dividends to the people.

Banjo, who fielded questions from newsmen in Lagos, lamented that in 15 years, the member representing Surulere Constituency 01 in the House of Representatives, had never touched the lives of the people of the constituency through meaningful and effective legislation.

He accused the Majority Leader of mortgaging Surulere Constituency 01.

He said: “The grim picture is, however, reversible.

“Surulere constituency 01 deserves better representation and by the grace of God, the electorate will change Femi Gbajabiamila in 2019.”

Banjo explained that his decision to run for Surulere Constituency 01 seat was borne out of his conviction that he has a lot to contribute to the progress and welfare of the people.

The former national chairman of Mega Progressive Party urged the good people of Surulere Constituency 01 to reject the fifth term agenda of Gbajabiamila.

He said: “I have a better grasp of the issues at hand.

“I am very familiar with the peculiar problems facing the constituency.

“I covered a lot of grounds during my campaigns.

“That exercise gave me a deep insight into the problems facing the people in this constituency, their problems, their needs and since then, my mind has always been agitated as to how to find solutions to these problems.

“I am only seeking an opportunity to serve.

“I am a catalyst to move the constituency forward.

“Femi Gbajabiamila is insulting Surulere people with his fifth term agenda.”

Unfolding part of his package for the constituency, Banjo promised to focus on legislation, human capital, infrastructure and physical development,

He said: “I will pursue the programme of my party religiously.

“Outside APC programme, I would support the youths, women and the elderly.

“I would focus on the welfare of the people, vocational training for the youths, constituency consultation, healthcare and job creation.”

Banjo highlighted the achievements of Senator Oluremi Tinubu, especially her contributions to the development of Lagos Central Senatorial District.

He listed Young Ministers Competition, religious interaction, political orientation, youth mobilization and empowerment as areas where he is contributing towards the development of the constituency.

He chastised Gbajabiamila for his insensitivity to the needs of the people and fire brigade approach during election.

He said: “Constituency fractionalization, Tuke-Tuke and Okada that the Lagos State Government is trying to outlaw seem to be the only legacies which Gbajabiamila is capable of bequeathing to the wonderful people of Surulere.

“The leaders and members of the ruling party are working tirelessly to stop Femi Gbajabiamila in 2019.

“No rigging can stop this.”

Banjo spoke in glowing terms of Surulere Constituency 01, saying unlike 2015, the odds are in his favour.

He reminded the people in his constituency that their political power lies in the voters’ card.

Banjo extolled the leadership qualities of the newly elected National Chairman of the APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole.

The aspirant, whose political antecedents date back to the days of the National Republican Party, noted that the former Edo State governor has played major roles in the development of the country.

He advised Oshiomhole to reconcile aggrieved stakeholders and engineer them back to effective participation.