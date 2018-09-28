The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Ademola Adeleke, who came second in the just concluded gubernatorial election in Osun State has told his supporters and the people of Osun to remain calm as what he described as their stolen mandate will be restored through legal means.

Addressing newsmen in his country home, Ede, on Friday, Senator Adeleke who expressed his confidence in the judiciary promised to secure his mandate through legal means.

“Your mandate was stolen, we were temporarily robbed of victory, my good people of Osun State, don’t be downcast. By the special grace of God, your mandate will be restored. We will jointly retrieve our stolen mandate.

“We will use legal and civil means: we will unite against electoral oppression, electoral robbers will face justice. So I urge you to gear up, don’t be low spirited. We just had a temporary setback.

“I sent my condolence to families of our members who were killed during the supplementary poll. This is a dark moment. I sympathize with our members who were injured. We were under siege.’’

Adeleke appealed to the people of Osun to remain calm and go about their lawful businesses