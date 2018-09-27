The Governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in Osun State. Senator Ademola Adeleke, has described the ongoing rerun election in seven units in the state as a ‘coup ‘.

Adeleke, who spoke with newsmen on the telephone, said that supporters of the PDP were being denied access to ballot papers in the governorship rerun election.

“What is happening in Osun State now is not an election. What we have is a coup. That is what we are witnessing now.

“Our supporters are being harassed and are not allowed to vote at all. Let the whole world know that this is not democracy, ” he said.