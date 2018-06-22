The Minister of Communications, Adebayo Shittu, and 35 others have asked a Federal High Court in Abuja to nullify the congresses of the All Progressives Congress in Oyo State.

In a statement, the Director of Media for the Shittu’s Campaign Organisation, Saheed Oladele, said the State Executive of the APC led by Akin Oke did not emerge from ward and local government congresses.

He said the minister and the other aggrieved members in Oyo State on Thursday instituted an action at the court in Abuja.

They are asking the court to declare null and void the State Congress of the APC which led to the emergence of the Oke-led state executive.

They also want the court to restrain Mr Oke from participating in the National Convention of the party holding on Saturday in Abuja.

Other reliefs they are seeking include an order of the court restraining the Akin Oke-led state executive of the APC from parading itself as the validly elected Oyo State Executive of the APC.

Mr Oladele said the group had written to the National Chairman of APC, John Odigie-Oyegun, notifying him of the law suit.

He said the lawyer stated in the letter dated June 21 “that any attempt to recognise the said purported APC Oyo State Executives led by Akin Oke in the forthcoming National Convention of the Party on Saturday, the 23rd June, 2018, would be an affront on the judiciary as same is now subjudice.”

Mr Shittu and members of his faction have accused Governor Abiola Ajimobi of sidelining them in the state and held parallel congresses, the products of which the party has however ignored.