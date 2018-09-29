Former Governor of Oyo State, Adebayo Alao Akala, has announced his non-participation in Sunday’s primaries of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

Alao Akala, who spoke with newsmen, hinged his decision on plans perfected by Governor Abiola Ajimobi to tailor the primaries in favour of one of the aspirants, Mr Olasukanmi Tegbe.

Speaking further, he warned that the purported imposition of Tegbe as the party’s candidate may spell doom for the fortunes of the APC in the state.

Alao Akala added that he did not step down for any aspirant, noting that he will disclose his subsequent political plans in the coming days.

“He (Ajimobi) is trying to impose Tegbe, who is not known in the politics of Oyo state to be the candidate of the party. He is also coercing all other delegates to vote for Tegbe and that is why I am not participating in tomorrow’s primaries.

“It has been tailored to impose a particular aspirant, Tegbe, on the party. That is the beginning of the end of APC in Oyo state if they carry on with their plan tomorrow (Sunday). I will not be there. You will know my next plans later,” Alao Akala said.