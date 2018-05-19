Mr. Ade Adetimehin on Saturday in Akure emerged as the chairman of the All Progressives Congress in Ondo State.

Adetimehin, who had been in acting capacity since Mr. Isaac Kekemeke, a former chairman, was suspended after the 2016 governorship election for anti party activities, got 990 votes out of the 1,001 votes cast.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that 36 persons emerged as members of the newly constituted APC state executive.

Addressing party members on behalf of the other executives, Adetimehin expressed gratitude for being given the opportunity to lead the party in the next four years.

He promised to ensure sanity and discipline in the state chapter of the party, adding that his administration would support the governor in delivering the dividends of democracy to the citizenry.

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State urged the new executives to work tirelessly in ensuring that the party achieves success in the 2019 general elections.

Akeredolu also urged those who lost in the congress to exhibit the spirit of sportsmanship.

Mr. Matthew Omegara, who led the congress committee, commended members and other party faithful for ensuring a violence-free exercise.

Omegara also said that an appeal panel would be set up by the national leadership of the party to handle any grievance as from Monday.