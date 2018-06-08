Ondo State chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ade Adetimehin, on Thursday said the party could not afford to go into the 2019 general elections as a divided house.

Adetimehin was one of the 33 state chairmen inaugurated on Monday by John Oyegun, the APC national chairman.

He promised to resolve all differences among members of the party in the state and unite them ahead of 2019 general elections.

The chairman spoke at a reception organised for him by members of the party in Akure, the state capital.

The APC members trooped out in their large number to welcome Adetimehin back home.

Ondo was one of the states that witnessed crisis during the last congresses of the party.

But Adetimehin said those who were not pleased with the outcome of the congresses would be pacified.

“I harbour no grudge against those who worked against him during the state congress. My first task is to unite members of the party.

“We need unity because we don’t believe in division. We will bring the aggrieved members on board so as to win the forthcoming election.

“I promise the people of the state to serve them very well. I thank Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu and his deputy, Agboola Ajayi, for their support,” he said.

Adetimehin lauded President Muhammadu Buhari for declaring June 12 as Democracy Day and honouring the late MKO Abiola.

He said, “I thank Mr. President for declaring June 12 as Democracy Day in Nigeria. He has done the needful.

“The previous governments failed to recognize the actual day for democracy. June 12 is the best day to celebrate democracy in Nigeria.”