



The governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress, Prince Gboyega Nasir Isiaka, has thrown his weight behind the ambition of Prince Dapo Abiodun, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress in the ongoing election in Ogun State.

The ADC candidate, popularly known as GNI, thus called on all his supporters and well wishers to vote for the APC governorship candidate.

In a statement he personally signed on Friday night, Prince Isiaka said in the spirit of the ongoing alliances across party lines, he has come to the conclusion that the interest of Ogun State is paramount and goes beyond ethnic cleavages and mundane considerations, adding that what Ogun State needs at this very critical time in its checkered history is the economic prosperity of its citizens and Abiodun being an experienced corporate player has a deep understanding of what is required to turn around the economic fortune of the state for good.

He said: “We cannot afford a repeat of the misfortune of the last eight years in Ogun State, we cannot continue to submit the economic prosperity of our people into the hands of just an individual who have used our collective commonwealth to develop himself and members of his family.

“Though I arrived at this painful decision in the larger interest of several citizens of Ogun State believing it is the right decision to take at this critical time and I believe Ogun State will be better for it.”