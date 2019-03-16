



The Oyo State chapter of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) on Friday announced the suspension of its Chairman, Dr. Ahmed Ayinla, Publicity Secretary of the party, youth leader and five other executive members on “anti-party” grounds.

This was stated in the communiqué signed by ADC State Secretary, Alhaji Wasiu Emiola.

Those who were suspended apart from Ayinla are Comrade Ademola Adedapo (State Publicity Secretary), Engineer Kolade Awojobi (State Organising Secretary), Hon. Luqman Adeoye (State Youth Leader) Alhaji Remi Sodiq (Assistant Organising Secretary) Alhaji Ismael Alarape (Assistant Financial Secretary) Hon. Mojeed Delesolu, (Assistant State Secretary) and Alhaji Sikiru Oladipo (Ex-officio).

The party alleged the suspended Exco members were working for the ruling APC and its candidate during the governorship election in defiance to the directive by the party.

“To that end, while members, including officers, are urged to imbibe some sense of decorum, loyalty and discipline, with a deep sense of responsibility, SEC restates and reaffirms the party’s commitment to deal with all cases of infractions and misconduct with utmost dispatch.

“Consequent upon the above, the following state officers are hereby suspended from the State Executive Committee (SEC), pending the outcome of the party’s investigation by the Disciplinary Committee set up by Expanded SEC in accordance with the provisions of the party’s constitution.