The African Democratic Congress has announced changes in its National Working Committee.

The reorganisation was said to be in line with the party’s commitment to developing a sustainable political platform to serve as a model in the country that will produce credible leaders, who will take Nigeria to its preferred destination.

Chief Anayo Arinze, a seasoned journalist, and publisher of The TradeLink, who has served as the National Publicity Secretary since 2008, is now National Coordinator, Electoral Matters, and Independent National Electoral Commission liaison.

In this position, Arinze is required to use his wealth of knowledge and experience to guard electoral matters and INEC relations to ensure that the ADC leverages on its current position as party of choice to ensure electoral gains.

Winning elections, being the ultimate goal of any political party, the statement said, requires Chief Anayo’s deep knowledge to serve the party and country well at this stage.

He was said to have attended many courses in election management and administration in Nigeria and abroad.

The statement said the Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Yemi Kolapo, takes over as National Publicity Secretary.

Kolapo is a consummate professional, an outstanding media consultant, publisher and effective leader.

Her wealth of experience in media management as well as Economics, the party said, puts her on the right footing to deliver excellently on this assignment.

Kolapo is the Chief Executive Officer of Right-Dev Limited (Publishers and Media Consultants).

Other appointees are: Dr. Chike Okogwu, a seasoned Havard-trained technocrat and human rights activist, with excellent grasp of innovation, strategy and empowerment matters, who is now Deputy National Chairman, Strategy, Innovation, and Change; Justina Abanida, a two-time Secretary to the State Government in Kogi State and seasoned lawyer (Deputy National Legal Adviser); and Comrade Abdul Ogar from Nasarawa State, an activist and one of the chief promoters of Not Too Young To Run (Deputy National Treasurer).

The party in the statement by its National Chairman, Ralphs Nwosu, added: “We are certain that these party leaders are perfect fits and will use their wealth of experience to build an inclusive and virile political platform that all members and people of Nigeria will be proud of and enthusiastic to be part of.”