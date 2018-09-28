The African Democratic Congress, ADC, has rejected the result of the Thursday rerun election in Osun State, describing the supplementary governorship poll as a sham.

The ADC also accused President Muhammadu Buhari of leading a government of gangsters.

The rerun governorship election was held in seven polling units across four council areas on Thursday with the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Gboyega Oyetola, beating the People’s Democratic Party candidate, Ademola Adeleke.

The Returning Officer, Prof. Joseph Fuwape, declared that the APC candidate, Oyetola, won the governorship election by scoring a total number of 255,505 votes while Adeleke of the PDP polled 255,023 votes.

But the opposition ADC noted that with the conduct of the rerun poll in Osun, fraught with all sorts of irregularities and marred with violence, it had become clear that the ruling APC had become desperate to subvert the will of the electorate in the country in subsequent elections.

The party in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Mrs. Yemi Kolapo, also gave the police a knock for allegedly conspiring with the ruling APC to sabotage the process by preventing voters from exercising their civic right during the Thursday rerun in Osun.

ADC added that Buhari’s congratulatory message to the APC candidate, Oyetola, declared by INEC as the winner of the rerun poll, cast a doubt on the avowed integrity of the President himself. It further stated that the conduct of the Osun governorship rerun was a reversal of any democratic gain the country might have made since the restoration of civil rule in 1999.

Reiterating its rejection of the “outcome of the Osun fiasco in its entirety,” the party, therefore, urged all Nigerians to stand firm and ensure that such a travesty that took place during the last Thursday governorship rerun poll in Osun did not repeat itself in subsequent elections in the country.

“We must stand up against a political party that has proved itself to be a party of gangsters, judging by reports trailing the last Osun re-run,” the ADC added.

The ADC statement reads, “The supplementary governorship election in Osun State was nothing but a sham. While hoping that this is not a pointer to what Nigerians should expect in 2019, it is now clear that the failed All Progressives Congress government will stop at nothing to subvert the people’s will.

“For a government that has failed to deliver on all its promises and has instead foisted untold suffering on citizens, while resorting to lies, bogus claims, witch hunting to cover up its gross deficiencies, the Osun debacle was, indeed, a desperate last resort to retain power by all means.

“At the main elections a week ago, the people of Osun had delivered a most damning verdict on the irresponsible, insensitive and profligate regime of the Rauf Aregbesola-led APC and had seized the opportunity to end years of wanton deprivation and suffering. But the APC has exposed its own disdain for democratic tenets by its shameful conduct at Thursday’s rerun.

“The most tragic aspect of the entire charade was the odious role played by the police in sabotaging the entire process, with its conspiracy with the APC to prevent opposition supporters from voting.

“Indeed for the first time in the history of democratic elections in Nigeria, policemen deployed to provide security for the elections were said to have openly demanded that voters declare their political allegiance before being allowed into the voting area.

“The same policemen engaged in indiscriminate arrests of election observers and journalists duly accredited to cover the polls. There were ‘parades’ by policemen on the streets of Oshogbo who fired gunshots sporadically to scare voters.

“Even the Independent National Electoral Commission has distanced itself from the disgraceful conduct of the police. As if this was not bad enough, APC thugs in their numbers took over the polling units, forcing many opposition supporters to keep their distance for fear of injury or worse. In some cases, thugs fired gunshots to scare away voters.

“The same set of thugs had driven many prospective opposition voters from their homes in the dead of the night and PVCs seized in Orolu.

“While the APC may be patting itself on the back for a job well-done, it is the larger population of Nigerians that are the ultimate losers, having witnessed a full reversal of any gains we might have experienced since the return of democracy in 1999.

“If the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria could come out to congratulate a winner in this kind of election, then his integrity is seriously at stake.

“While we reject the outcome of the Osun fiasco in its entirety, we urge all Nigerians to stand firm and ensure that this does not happen again.

“We must stand up against a political party that has proved itself to be a party of gangsters, judging by reports trailing the last Osun re-run.

“The African Democratic Congress foresaw this when it inaugurated its Coalition for Electoral Integrity (C4e-Integrity). Every Nigerian must key into this coalition to detoxify our electoral environment and seize power from insensitive leaders.”