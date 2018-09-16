The African Democratic Congress (ADC) says the ruling All Progressives Congress will be shocked at the outcome of the Sept. 22, Osun State governorship election.

The Party National Chairman, Chief Ralph Nwosu said this in a statement released by Mrs Yemi Kolapo, National Publicity Secretary at the end of the party’s national convention.

The convention, according to the statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Sunday, had the theme – ‘Building a Model Disciplined Political Party’.

Nwosu said that the ADC candidate would emerge victorious in the Osun election.

He said the convention was taken to Osun to boost the party’s 90-man campaign committee.

”We are here to tell Osun people that they have no better candidate for the governorship seat other than our tested and trusted candidate, Alhaji Fatai Akinbade and his Deputy, Rtd. Justice Folahanmi Oloyede.

”On Sept. 22, I assure you that the people of Osun, who have been yearning for good, inclusive and responsible governance, will shun money politics and vote their conscience.

”From what we have seen here, the turnout at our different rallies, the different letters by support groups – the ruling party will be shocked at the outcome of the election.

“The people know who has represented them well, those who have not stolen government money and are here to serve the people and take them out of poverty.

”Akinbade has demonstrated all through his years in service that his priority is Osun people and nothing else,” the party chairman said.

Nwosu said Akinbade’s deputy had sacrificed her career, defending workers’ rights.

“They have not forgotten this, and are waiting for Sept. 22 to right the wrongs with their votes, ” he said.

The national chairman emphasised that the party’s Coalition for Electoral Integrity was a vehicle to sensitise Nigerians against vote buying and electoral corruption to detoxify the electoral environment.

He commended former President Olusegun Obasanjo for his guidance, saying his guidance has seen the party growing stronger.

”Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has chosen to guide us and advise us, so that we will not go the way of other political parties.

”Baba is a highly influential former President and he is on first name basis with most other leaders and former presidents. It is a good thing to have such personality guiding us,” he said.

Nwosu said the party is blessed with people of impeccable character.

“We want to build an inclusive country, where nomination forms would cease to be out of the reach of the common man who wants to really serve his people,” he said.

Dr Mani Ibrahim, national Organising Secretary, ADC, said that the party was the fastest growing political party in Nigeria as it was members-driven and members-funded.

”There is no single money bag; we are all financiers. So, this is your party, own it, and decide.

”We will not go the way of other parties. We will stick to our guiding principles, ethics, which centre around the greatness of Nigeria through purposeful leadership,” Ibrahim said.

The convention, according to the statement, featured the adoption of the party’s new constitution by no fewer than 5,600 delegates who were in attendance.