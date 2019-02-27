



The Gboyega Nasir Isiaka Campaign Organisation (GNICO) on Wednesday declared last Saturday’s National Assembly elections in Ogun State were “elaborate charade”.

It alleged the outcomes were bought and not won by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The party particularly cited Ipokia, Yewa South and Ogun Central Senatorial district where it alleged the exercise was characterised by sundry malfeasance, including violence, intimidation and “blatant use of fake Youth Corps unknown to INEC” as well as fake police officers to pervert the process to favour the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) and APC.”

Addressing reporters at GNICO office on Quarry road, Abeokuta, the Ogun state capital, the GNICO’s Director–General Asiwaju Tony Ojeshina strongly warned against a repeat of such malfeasances during the forthcoming March 9 governorship election in the state.

Ojeshina, who was a former Commissioner, said election should not be a do – or – die affair and advised the purveyors of violence and thuggery not to “turn Ogun state into war zone.”

According to him, ADC and GNICO have also been inundated with plans by agents of violence to create an atmosphere that would prevent many voters from coming out to vote due to fear of the unknown.

He urged Ogun state citizens not to exercise any fear whatsoever, but come out to cast their votes for Gboyega Nasir Isiaka of the African Democratic Party (ADC).

Ojeshina said: “As a responsible party and campaign organisation, we are not raising red herring or crying foul where there is none but our disappointment and disapproval of this process stems from the fact that we saw it ahead, cried out, yet INEC and the security apparatus ware handicap while antidemocratic forces had their way.

“A few of these malfeasance are hereby catalogued: There were deliberate discrepancies in the numbers and unexplained disappearance of ballot papers distributed to some Local Governments when compared to the numbers from state distribution centre (CBN).

“Two prominent examples include Imeko-Afon Local Government missing a total of 6,050 ballot papers and Ajilete ward in Yewa-South local government missing 5,500. In the case of Imeko-Afon, it took sustained media agitation and harassment of the state Resident Electoral Commissioner before supplementary ballot papers where brought to remedy the tense situation.

“For Ajilete, the missing ballot papers were never recovered; and after intense pressure, they brought 3,000 ballot papers from another location that did not have same serial numbers with that of Ajilete – which we rejected and got the AEO to sign an undertaking to discount the missing 5,500 and vote with the leftover.

“Non- enforcement of open-secret ballot system because in many locations, voters were surreptitiously allowed to display their voting preferences to lurking arty agents with active connivance of some security officers and polling officers.

“Inexperienced and poorly trained ad-hoc staffs and polling agents that were at times confused.

“Compromised ad-hoc staffs loyal to the ruling party were used in many polling booths across the state.

“There was multiple voting in many location by individuals; indicative of compromise of officials or failure of card reader accreditation.

“Voting was stopped in some locations due to dried ink as voters were incapable of thumb-printing any longer.

“There are recorded incidences of voting in certain booths without card readers working; contrary to provisions of the electoral act 2010 (As amended) and INEC guidelines.

“Another very unfortunate recorded malfeasance include the thuggery at Ipokia Local Government where a particular candidate that felt he must win that local government deployed thugs to unleash mayhem in many polling booths; chasing away many voters who fled for safety; and in the process, a police officer was shot dead while many sustained injuries.”