<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

President Muhammadu Buhari’s ministerial-nominees on Wednesday attracted further criticism from opposition parties and groups.

Buhari finally unveiled a 43-man list consisting of 14 returnee ministers and 29 new appointees on Tuesday, after much delay.

The Senate began the screening of the nominees on Wednesday.

Elder statesman, Alhaji Tanko Yakasai, the African Democratic Congress, the Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria and KOWA Party wrote the list off.

But an All Progressives Congress leader in Gombe State, Habu Muazu, backed the list.

Yakasai said Buhari had “made a mockery of his administration’s war on corruption”.

The veteran politician said, “The new ministerial list submitted by the President to the Senate is representative enough, but the nomination of certain people perceived to be fantastically corrupt made mockery of the President’s war against corruption.

“The fact that returnees are many means the policy of the new government will not be much different.

“My only observation is that since the majority of the nominees are already known to the President his delay in submitting the list is unjustifiable.”

The ADC National Publicity Secretary, Yemi Kolapo, told newsmen that the party was not happy with the list.

Kolapo said the list had proved that all was not well with the ruling party.

She said, “Those who were looking forward to the list were mainly doing so because of the effect of not having ministers in place on the economy.

“All is not well within the APC circle, and their priority is definitely not Nigeria or Nigerians. It is holding on to power at all costs.

“Apart from a sprinkling of names that are worth a ministerial list at this point in time, let’s wait and see what the performance of the others would be after a few months. It will be the same old story.

“I’m afraid we would have to endure until the presidential election case is determined or until 2023 as the case may be.”

The acting National Chairman of KOWA Party, Mark Adebayo, carpeted the President for keeping faith with ex-government officials believed to have stolen public funds.

He said, “The list of ministerial nominees sent to the Senate by Buhari portends serious governance backwardness for the country in the next four years.

“For him to have retained some ministers who are legendary non-performers on this list is a testimony to the continuation of his ‘go slow’ policy or outright government malfunctioning which is very bad for the state of the country.”

Adebayo added, “By bringing these characters back is a clear signal that the President is not thinking development, security, or a functional Nigeria.

“Therefore, Nigerians should not expect any difference from the current cluelessness bedevilling this government. If anything, it will get worse.”

HURIWA National Coordinator, Emmanuel Onwubiko, said most of the nominees were party loyalists who had nothing new to offer.

He said, “With the possible exception of a few, the remaining bunch are politicians who lack the desired qualities to improve the battered economy and put the nation on the path of economic growth and technological advancements.

“How can persons who were unable to consistently improve their people as senators and governors achieve the lofty ideals of actualising sustainable economic development which is what the Next Level mantra of President Muhammadu Buhari claims to be about?”

Muazu, who said he was happy with Dr Isa Pantami’s inclusion on the list, praised Buhari for listing “those he knew”.

He stated, “There are surprises on the list as the President has shocked some who thought most of those in the first term would be returned.

“The list is 70 per cent new. The President had stated he would appoint only those he knew.”