The African Democratic Congress, ADC, has adopted its new constitution at its national convention held in Osogbo, Osun State capital on Saturday.

Notable party leaders and members across the country attended the convention and unanimously adopted the new constitution. Addressing members, the National Chairman of ADC, Chief Ralph Nwosu said the party is a credible alternative to salvage Nigeria from its challenges.

According to him, the party is being built to be a model and disciplined political party with people of impeccable characters who would sacrifice everything for the growth of the nation. The ADC chairman commended former President Olusegun Obasanjo for always advising and guiding the party on what to do and how to build a strong and disciplined party.

He said, “We need to appreciate the wise counsels and guidance of former President Olusegun Obasanjo for our party. He has chosen to guide us and to advise us so that we will not go the way of other political parties.

“Obasanjo is a highly influential former President and he is on first name basis with most world leaders and former presidents. It is a good thing to have such person guiding us. There is no person that has such influence like him. We went somewhere one time and there were over 12 African presidents on queue waiting to discuss with him. We are lucky to have him.”

“We are building a model, disciplined political party. For us in ADC, we are the credible alternative to rescue this country. Our party is specially blessed with people of impeccable characters. Anyone who gets out nomination form will surely win any election because we have focus and discipline.

“We want to build an inclusive country where nomination forms would be within the reach of the common man who wants to contest public offices. ADC is completely people’s friendly.”

Nwosu called on the people of Osun State to troop out this Saturday and vote for Alhaji Fatai Akinbade, the governorship candidate of the ADC in the state and his running mate, Justice Olamide Oloyede.

He stated that Oloyede, stood on the side of the people and risked her job by defending the people, saying the people of the state should not disappoint a judge who was sacked for defending their rights.

He said, “We are having an election in Osun State on Saturday and coming here today shows that this party belongs to you. I am sure the people of Osun State will not disappoint our candidate and his running mate, a retired judge, Justice Olamide Oloyede.

“People who will come to buy votes will fail in Osun. Nothing can stop our party from winning the election because God lives,” he stated. The National Organising Secretary of the ADC, Dr Mani Ibrahim, said the party would form the government at the national level in 2019 because Nigerians had accepted it as the most credible of all political parties in the country.

He said the party was not restricted to the rich saying that was while the membership registration fee of the party was just N200 and members were asked to pay N20 monthly.

One of the national leaders of the party, Senator Monsurat Sunmonu, who is a former Speaker, Oyo State House of Assembly, said the ADC was ready to rescue Nigerians from suffering.

She said, “ADC is a model and disciplined party and that is why people are leaving the ruling party to come and join us. We are fighting for the people and we are not doing this for pecuniary benefits. We believe that Nigeria can be better and we will make it better. ”

Disclosing why she dumped the ruling All Progressives Congress to ADC, Sunmonu attributed her defection to the discipline in ADC.

According to her, “ADC is a disciplined party, this is part of the reasons I joined it. ADC is masses’ oriented. We believe Nigeria must change for better. I advise everyone to go back home and spread the gospel. We are not rich but with our belief in God, ADC will triumph.”

A governorship aspirant in ADC, Imo State, Mr. Ejike Chukwu, said the party would defeat the ruling APC in the state next year. Mr. Gboyega Isiaka, the governorship aspirant of ADC in Ogun state also held the view that ADC remains the le alternative in the state ahead of the next year poll.