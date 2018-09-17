The African Democratic Congress has said the ruling All Progressives Congress will receive the shock of its life after the September 22 governorship election in Osun State because it will be defeated.

The National Chairman of the ADC, Chief Ralph Nwosu, said the people of Osun State needed only to resist the temptation of selling their votes to seal the defeat of the APC.

He said the people of Osun State were only waiting for September 22 to boot the APC out of power, adding that he believed they would not sell their conscience to moneybags.

Nwosu said this during the ADC’s national convention in Osogbo, Osun State capital, where the party adopted its new constitution, according to a statement on Monday by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Mrs Yemi Kolapo.

He said the ADC decided to bring its national convention, which was attended by 5,600 delegates, to Osun State to boost the efforts of its 90-man campaign team for the governorship election.

He said it was to also show the people of Osun State that they had no better choice than the ADC governorship candidate, Alhaji Fatai Akinbade, and his running mate, Folahanmi Oloyede, a retired judge.

Nwosu said, “On September 22, I assure you that the good people of Osun State, who have been yearning for good, inclusive and responsible governance, will shun money politics, no matter the billions being put aside for vote-buying by the ruling government and others. They will vote their conscience.

“Some people have said, ‘take their money, it is your right, but vote your conscience and don’t mortgage your future.’ Whatever the case may be, I know, from what we have seen here, the turnout at our different rallies, the different letters by support groups, that the ruling party will be shocked at the outcome of the election.”