The African Democratic Congress has described the defection of 15 senators and 37 members of the House of Representatives from the ruling All Progressives Congress to the Peoples Democratic Party and the ADC as the ‘beginning of the end’ for the ruling party.

The Chairman of ADC in Ogun State, Dr. Gbolade Osinowo, said that the lawmakers had indicated, with their defection, that they were sorry for being part of a party that had misled Nigerians and caused them pains for so long.

Osinowo reiterated that with the defection of the lawmakers, the ADC and members of the Coalition of United Political Parties were ready to rescue Nigerians from the hardship in which the President Muhammadu Buhari-led APC administration had plunged the country.

The ADC chairman, in a statement, decried the manner in which Buhari administration is fighting corruption in the country, citing the just concluded elections in Ekiti, where votes were allegedly bought by political parties, including the ruling APC, as an example.

Osinowo pointed out that Nigerians had expressed their dissatisfaction with the Buhari government through the defection of their representatives in the National Assembly into the main opposition party and the ADC, so as to rescue the country from imminent ruin.

He said, “The ADC welcomes the news of the defection of over 50 lawmakers from the APC to the PDP and the ADC with great pleasure.

“The 15 senators and 37 members of the House of Representatives, who officially left the ruling party on Tuesday, despite the coordinated oppression by the leaders of the ruling party, in collaboration with the security agencies, signaled the beginning of the end of APC rule in Nigeria.

“The ADC sees the defection as a sign of remorse for the defecting lawmakers, who have indicated, with their action, that they are sorry for being part of a party that has failed Nigerians in all ramifications. Now that they have joined the rescue team of the CUPP, they are welcome on board in the joint effort at reuniting Nigeria, rejuvenating the economy, alleviating excruciating poverty and healing wounds.”

The ADC chairman further said, “The task ahead is tough, but with the cooperation of patriotic Nigerians, who would not queue blindly behind clueless leaders at the expense of Nigerians, the ADC and the entire members of the grand alliance will rescue Nigeria from the claws of economic saboteurs.