Mallam Manzo Ibrahim Muhammad, the National Vice Chairman (North-East) of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), has appealed to the parties under the auspices of Coalition of United People’s Party (CUPP), to be patriotic and committed to the actualisation of its objectives.

Muhammad stated this in a statement made available to journalists in Bauchi on Sunday, noting that the coalition was formed with a view to addressing Nigeria’s challenges of governance, part of which he stated “brought us to where North-East is today.”

According to him, the CUPP was adapted to reach the electorate, “as voters may not accept political parties with much luggage from past activities.

While lamenting the current situation of the country, particularly in the North-East, Muhammad assured that members of ADC in the six states of the geopolitical zone were committed to working towards rescuing Nigeria.

“Our members across the six states are committed to the genuine commitment of our party to work with an agenda to rescue Nigeria from the present situation we find ourselves.

“We are all aware of our situation in the North-East. It is no more a classified information. We at ADC know that and we have identified where and how to address such problems by simply empowering the local government,” he stated.

He said some APC administrations in the North-East deliberately refused to conduct local government elections and thus destroy democracy at the grass-roots level.

He, however, urged people of the North-East to key into the agenda of ADC, which he described as a promising party that will improve people’s condition and is ready and able to address those challenges.