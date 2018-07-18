Chief Layiwola Olakojo, the Oyo State Coordinator of the African Democratic Congress, claims the party has two million members that will make it win the 2019 governorship election in the state.

The ADC chieftain made this claim at a news conference on Tuesday in Ibadan.

However, Olakojo did not provide a register of the party or any proof of its membership to verify the claim.

He said the party would avoid the mistakes of both Peoples Democratic Party and All Progressives Congress in choosing its governorship candidate.

“We’re going to do everything within our power, with the help of God, to take control of Oyo government come 2019,” he said.

Olakojo also said the party would work hard to defeat the governing party at the centre and form the government next year, though he was uncertain about the party’s presidential candidate.

He said: “We are already on ground in Oyo State and you will see that in the whole of Oyo State today, ADC is the only party on ground.

“Others are nowhere to be found because of internal crisis.

“As far as we are concerned, we’re solidly on ground.

“Since April 28 that we held our town hall meeting, we decided to welcome the Unity Forum into our fold because they are very powerful segment of the APC in Oyo State.

“We make sure that we work together and I want to assure you that working together has made ADC a very strong political party.

“I want to assure you that by the special grace of God, we are doing everything possible to ensure that ADC controls the government of Oyo State next year.

“We will do everything within our plan, by the grace of God.

“We cannot do anything without God’s support.

“With the collective effort of our members and support of the good people of Oyo State, victory is ours.”

The ADC chieftain, who was Secretary to the State Government in the Chief Adebayo Alao-Akala-led PDP government, explained that a seven member congress committee has commenced work to ensure that the ward congress of the party comes up on August 4, local government congress on August 7, while its state congress is on August 11.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the seven-member congress committee is chaired by a former Caretaker Chairman of Ibadan North West Local Government, Dr. Wasiu Olatunbosun.

Others members are Dr. John Famoyin, Alhaji Adebayonle Sanni, Sade Adeojo, Samson Bamidele-Ojo, Saheed Alaran and Erelu Funke Olayanju.

In his inaugural speech, Olatunbosun promised that the party would provide level playing ground for all party members and aspirants to realise their dreams in the party.

He added that the congresses would provide party members and masses the real progressive idealism that has eluded them in the past.

NAN reports that party stalwarts who attended the inauguration were Dr. Busari Adebisi, a former SUBEB chairman and Secretary to Oyo State Government; Alhaji Isiaka Alimi; Victoria Adegbuyi; and Rev. Ezekiel Adeniran.

Others were Chief Goke Oyetunji, Alhaji Gani Alade, Chief Dokun Alagbe, Alhaji Kayode Adanla and Chief Funmi Arulogun.