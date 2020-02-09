<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Adams Oshiomhole’s ex-Chief Press Secretary John Mayaki has claimed the Edo State Government has ordered his arrest.

Mayaki, who was also Governor Godwin Obaseki’s CPS, claimed the police told his family in Igarra, Akoko Edo Local Government Area of the state, on Friday to submit him for arrest.





He also claimed the police officer sent to effect his arrest threatened to arrest his father if he failed to produce him.

Mayaki, who is a leader of the APC in Edo North, is one of Oshiomhole’s supporters in his clash with Obaseki.

When contacted, Obaseki’s media aide, Crusoe Osagie, said he would get back to newsmen. As of the time of filing this report, he had yet to do so.