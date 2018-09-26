Chief David Olukoga, an aide to former Gov. Adams Oshiomhole, and Chairman, Edo State Traffic Management Agency, on Wednesday, formally defected from the All Progressives Congress to the Peoples Democratic Party .

Olukoga led several of his supporters, majority of who were youths, to the PDP Secretariat.

They were received by Chief Dan Orbih, the party’s chairman as well as national executive members of the party.

Addressing the gathering at the occasion, Olukoga said that he decided to return to the PDP after due consultation with his supporters.

He also said that marginalisation as well as ethnic, regional and religious politics and impunity in the APC was a major reason for his leaving the party.

“I return to the PDP with a clear conscience, because I believe the party has learnt from its past mistakes and now well repositioned and forward looking,’’ he said.

He called on all Nigerians to join hands with the PDP and rescue the state in particular and the nation at large from maladministration of the ruling party.