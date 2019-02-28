



The National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, has alleged that Senator Godswill Akpabio was rigged out of the senatorial election in Akwa Ibom state.

Akpabio of the APC lost his senatorial seat to Christopher Ekpenyong of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in last Saturday’s National Assembly election.

He also said that Atiku was never destined to be the President of Nigeria

Oshiomhole, who reacted to Atiku’s press conference on the outcome of last Saturday’s presidential election, said his party will challenge the results of some National Assembly elections declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

“We have petitions that we have written to INEC – how we were rigged out in Akwa-Ibom State and it is interesting that it is PDP that is complaining about the outcome of election in Akwa-Ibom state.

“How do you explain that INEC cancelled so many units not only in Akwa Ibom state, so many other states in order to be able to declare PDP candidates as winners. That is how Senator Akpabio was rigged out in Akwa Ibom state,” he said.

Oshiomhole, who maintained the earlier stand of the APC that INEC was working for the PDP, said, “whether INEC helped PDP or APC, that is neither here or there.

“I also mentioned that if Atiku decides to go to court, I also reserve the right to file cross petition because there are also areas in my local government for example, 15 units were cancelled due to the carelessness or collaboration or mischief of an Electoral Officer that was deployed to my local government knowing that, that is my stronghold.”