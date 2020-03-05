<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Adams Oshiomhole, National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, was suspended by a Federal Capital Territory, FCT, High Court.

The Justices Danlami Senchi-led court had held Oshiomhole should step down pending the determination of a suit seeking his removal as APC National Chairman.

Justice Senchi gave the order in a ruling on an application of interlocutory injunction following his suspension as a member of the APC from Etsako ward 10 in Edo State.

However, one of the applicants, Oluwale Afolabi, explained why some aggrieved members of APC want him out of office.





Addressing journalists in Abuja, Afolabi, said Oshiomhole was dragged to court because he can’t remain in office after he was suspended from his ward.

According to Afolabi: “Well, we came with the order because we believe in the rule of law, that is simply the reason why we are here to make sure that the constitution is respected.

“Our contention is very simple; that Oshiomhole was suspended by his ward and if you are a suspended member, you can’t rip the benefit of full membership.

“So all we are saying is that his rights as a member of APC is in abatement to the very minimum. So we just wanted the court to give voice to what people at his local ward have said.”