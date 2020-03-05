<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Justice Lewis Allagoa of the Federal High Court in Kano, Thursday, set aside a ruling of the FCT High Court suspending Mr. Adams Oshiomhole as the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Consequently, the Judge directed the Police and the Secret Police, DSS to provide adequate security for Oshiomhole in his capacity as APC National Chairman.





However, the identity of the person who filed the case at Federal High Court, Kano, is not known as at press time.

Prompt News recalls that Justice Danlami Senchi of the FCT High Court had on Wednesday ordered Oshiomhole to stop parading himself as APC chairman pending the determination of the substantive suit before the court.

Apparently dissatisfied with the interim injunction granted, embattled Oshiomhole contested the ruling at the Court of Appeal, Abuja Division.