Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), has disclosed ongoing underground lobby mounted by some of the 93 registered portfolio political parties to endorse President Muhammadu Buhari for a fee in the build up to the 2019 general elections.

Comrade Oshiomhole revealed this in Abuja on Wednesday while receiving a delegation of the International Republican Institution (IRI) and the National Democratic Institute (NDI) at the party’s national secretariat.

He said the worrisome development had created a situation where he said some ‘democratic merchants’ form political parties to use as article of trade rather than patiently following the path of true democracy.

The team, led by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield, had called to know the challenges which various stakeholders in the 2019 general elections were facing ahead of the polls.

Recall that a number of political parties had endorsed Atiku Abubakar, the main opposition contender, while the United Progressives Congress (UPP) had also declared their adoption of Muhammadu Buhari.

He pointed out that some political merchants had taken advantage of the constitutional guarantee of freedom of association to coerce the court and INEC to accede to the selfish registration of parties, adding that the long list of parties on the ballot would pose a challenge in the coming elections.

“Our constitution guarantees the freedom of association, INEC tried to restrict the registration of political parties, the judiciary said no, you can register anybody who wants to.”