Reacting to specula­tion in some quarters that the decision to remove Adams Osh­iomole, as national chairman of the All Progressives Con­gress (APC) would most likely be taken at the National Exec­utive Council (NEC) meeting on Friday, Hon Biodun Salami, Assistant Publicity Secretary of the party in Lagos State has said that the former governor of Edo State has done credit­ably well and nobody would remove him as the helmsman of the party.

Salami had in an interview with newsmen stated that Oshiom­hole helped the party to make in road into the South-South, especially at Saturday’s victo­ry of the party at Bayelsa State gubernatorial election.

The APC chieftain said that it was during Oshiomole’s time that the party then as Action Congress (AC) won Edo State, which according to him was the first time that the par­ty could win any State in the South-South, maintaining that the Progressives Governors had come out to dissociate it­self from a statement credited to a Director General (DG) of the forum.

“Someone who called him­self a DG said that, and so many governors have disas­sociated themselves from that statement, and the person in question has been asked to re­sign. Oshiomhole has brought great discipline to the party. His predecessor did his best, but I must say that sanity and discipline is the watch word in Oshiomhole’s administration.

“In politics, where you have people of divergent views, for you to manage well, you must ensure there is discipline, you would definitely step on toes and that is why someone like me would always support Os­hiomhole, even though the former governor may have his shortcomings, when it comes to party politics, Osh­iomhole is the best chairman for the moment. I can’t see any adverse thing happening to him with regards to the NEC meeting,” he said.

The Assistant Publicity Secretary said that unprec­edentedly, few days ago, the party was able to get the governorship of Bayelsa. He maintained that it had al­ways been a herculean task achieving that, taking into cognisance the fact that the State had an incumbent PDP governor.

He stressed that the na­tional chairman of the party could determine that David Lyon was the right candidate, a man that had the pedigree, a man that the whole of Bayel­sans supported.