



Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, says the party is looking forward to meeting with the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, in court.

Atiku, who is aggrieved by the outcome of the presidential election, had described it as the worst in 30 years and vowed to challenge it.

But the APC chairman believes Atiku was never destined to be president, adding, however, that he is free to go to court.

“You cannot possibly deny anyone the right to challenge the outcome of an election however free and fair… like myself when I believed I was cheated out,” Oshiomhole said Wednesday during a briefing in Abuja.

“If you have cause to dispute the outcome of an election, the only lawful way open to you is to go to court.

“So, we hope and we are looking forward to meeting Alhaji Atiku Abubakar in court and the facts will be laid bare but if I might dare him, we might also choose to cross-petition.”